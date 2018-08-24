 

J-D announces fall sports schedules

Aug 24, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, High School

J-D announces fall sports schedules

by Phil Blackwell

sports editor

 

Jamesville-DeWitt High School’s 2018 fall sports schedules, with all dates and times subject to change.

 

Football

Sept. 1: Susquehanna Valley (at Carrier Dome), 5 p.m.

Sept. 7: at Honeoye Falls-Lima, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15: Whitesboro, 2 p.m.

Sept. 22: Indian River, 6 pm.

Sept. 28: at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5: at Carthage, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12: East Syracuse Minoa, 7 p.m.

 

Girls Soccer

Aug. 28: at East Syracuse Minoa, 11 a.m.

Aug. 30: at Cortland, 11 a.m.

Sept. 4: Central Square, 4:30

Sept. 6: Auburn, 4:30

Sept. 8: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 2 p.m.

Sept. 13: Syracuse, 4:30

Sept. 15: Fulton, 11 a.m.

Sept. 20: East Syracuse Minoa, 4:30

Sept. 22: at Oswego, 11 a.m.

Sept. 25: Cortland, 4:30

Sept. 28: at Central Square, 6:30

Oct. 3: at Auburn, 6:30

Oct. 5: at Fulton, 4:30

Oct. 9: at Syracuse, time TBD

Oct. 11: Oswego, 4:30

 

Boys Soccer

Aug. 28: East Syracuse Minoa, 5 p.m.

Aug. 30: Cortland, 5 p.m.

Sept. 4: at Central Square, 6:30

Sept. 6: at Auburn, 6:30

Sept. 8: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 6:30

Sept. 13: at Fowler, 4:30

Sept. 15: at Fulton, 1 p.m.

Sept. 20: at East Syracuse Minoa, 6:30

Sept. 22: Oswego, 11 a.m.

Sept. 25: at Cortland, 6:30

Sept. 27: Central Square, 4:30

Oct. 2: Auburn, 4:30

Oct. 4: Fulton, 4:30

Oct. 9: Fowler, 4:30

Oct. 11: at Oswego, 6:30

Oct. 13: CBA, 1 p.m.

 

Boys, Girls Cross Country

Sept. 12: at Fulton (w/Oswego), 4:30

Sept. 20: at Syracuse West (w/Auburn), 4:30

Sept. 26: Cortland, 4:30

Oct. 3: at Central Square (w/East Syracuse Minoa), 4:30

Oct. 17: SCAC Empire Championships at Baldwinsville, 4:30

Nov. 3: Section III Class B Championships at Chittenango

Nov. 10: NYSPHAA Championships at Sunken Meadow, Long Island

Nov. 17: Federation Championships at Bowdoin Park

 

Girls Swimming

Sept. 6: Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Sept. 14: Fayetteville-Manlius (at Cazenovia College), 7 p.m.

Sept. 21: Cicero-North Syracuse 5 p.m.

Sept. 25: CBA, 5 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Liverpool, 5 p.m.

Oct. 3: at Auburn, 5 p.m.

Oct. 5: New Hartford, 5:30

Oct. 10: at West Genesee, 5 p.m.

Oct. 12-13: SCAC Championships at Nottingham

Oct. 16: at Mexico, 5 p.m.

Oct. 18: Baldwinsville, 5 p.m.

Oct. 23: Oswego, 5 p.m.

Nov. 1-4: Section III Championships

Nov. 16-17: NYSHPSAA Championships at Ithaca College

 

Boys Volleyball

Aug. 31: at Baldwinsville Tournament, 9 a.m.

Sept. 5: at Oswego, 6:30

Sept. 11: Living Word Academy, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Central Square, 6:30

Sept. 15: at Victor Tournament, 9 a.m.

Sept. 17: at Liverpool, 6:30

Sept. 20: Fayetteville-Manlius, 6:30

Sept. 25: at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Sept. 27: Cicero-North Syracuse, 4 p.m.

Sept. 29: J-D Tournament, 8 a.m.

Oct. 2: at Baldwinsville, 6:30

Oct. 4: Oswego, 6:30

Oct. 9: at Central Square, 6 p.m.

Oct. 11: Liverpool, 6:30

Oct. 13: at North Rose-Wolcott, 10 a.m.

Oct. 13: at Sodus, noon

Oct. 16: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 6:30

Oct. 18: Syracuse, 6:30

Oct. 20: Living Word Academy, noon

Oct. 24: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:30

Oct. 26: Baldwinsville, 6:30

 

Girls Volleyball

Aug. 28: at Skaneateles, 12:30

Aug. 30: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 6:30

Sept. 11: at Fowler, 6:30

Sept. 14: Marcellus, 6:30

Sept. 17: Auburn, 6:30

Sept. 25: Oswego, 6:30

Sept. 27: at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Sept. 29: at Baldwinsville Tournament, 9 a.m.

Oct. 2: Fowler, 6:30

Oct. 3: West Genesee, 6:30

Oct. 9: Central Square, 6:30

Oct. 11: at Fulton, 6 p.m.

Oct. 15: at Oswego, 6:30

Oct. 17: Homer, 6:30

Oct. 19: at Central Square, 6 p.m.

Oct. 23: Fulton, 6:30

 

Girls Tennis

Aug. 27: at Auburn, 4:30

Aug. 29: East Syracuse Minoa, 11 a.m.

Aug. 31: Cortland, 11 a.m.

Sept. 4: at Central Square, 4:30

Sept. 6: at Syracuse West, 4:30

Sept. 7: Oswego, 4:30

Sept. 12: Auburn, 4:30

Sept. 14: at East Syracuse Minoa, 4:30

Sept. 17: at Cortland, 4:30

Sept. 20: Central Square, 4:30

Sept. 21: Syracuse West, 4:30

Sept. 24: at Fulton, 4:30

Sept. 25: at Oswego, 4:30

Sept. 27: Fulton, 4:30

 

Boys Golf

Home matches at Drumlins Country Club

Aug. 27: Drumlins Invitational, 8 a.m.

Aug. 28: Cortland, 9 a.m.

Aug. 31: Oswego, 9 a.m.

Sept. 4: at Fulton, 3:30

Sept. 6: at Auburn, 3:30

Sept. 12: at Central Square, 3:30

Sept. 13: at Cortland, 3:30

Sept. 17: East Syracuse Minoa (Blue and Orange), 3:30

Sept. 20: at Oswego, 3:30

Sept. 21: Fulton, 3:30

Sept. 24: Auburn, 3:30

Sept. 26: at East Syracuse Minoa (Blue and Orange), 3:30

Sept. 28: Central Square, 3:30

 

Girls Gymnastics

Combined team with Fayetteville-Manlius; home meets at CNY Gymnastics Center

Sept. 11: at ESM/Liverpool/Chittenango, 5:30

Sept. 14: New Hartford, 6 p.m.

Sept. 28: Central Square, 6 p.m.

Oct. 3: at Whitesboro (w/Utica Proctor), 5 p.m.

Oct. 10: at Baldwinsville, 5 p.m.

Oct. 12: Rome Free Academy, 6 p.m.

Oct. 19: Section III Championships, 9 a.m.

