Track Bees earn three wins at state qualifier

With high ambitions and plenty of record-setting performances behind them, the Baldwinsville track and field teams will seek state championships next weekend close to home at Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium.

The Bees have gone there several times this season, including the Section III Class AA meet and Thursday’s sectional state qualifier, where B’ville won four different events on the boys and girls sides.

Kieran Sheridan continued to roll in the boys 400-meter dash. Only two runners challenged him as Sheridan, in 49.29 seconds, pulled away from Utica Proctor’s Jaylin Roman (51.16) and C-NS’s Ryan Williams (52.34).

Nate Jaquint was the Division I champion in the five-event pentathlon. By earning 2,987 points, he easily held off C-NS’s Jason Hughes (2,774) and was second overall behind Jordan-Elbridge’s Marion Quigley, who had 3,288 points.

Meanwhile, Adrianna Straughter easily qualified for the state meet in the girls pentathlon. Her 3,059 points beat the standard by more than 200 points and was second behind Jamesville-DeWitt star Alexandria Payne, who had 3,329 points.

Justus Holden-Betts won a 400-meter hurdles thriller. Battling Utica Proctor’s Jada Lockwood to the line, Holden-Betts, in 1:04.74, edged Lockwood (1:04.78) by four-hundredths of a second.

Jae Lee needed to clear 14 feet in the pole vault to qualify for the state meet. Lee only made it past 13 feet, but watched Central Square’s Joe Weaver go 16’3” to break his own Section III record and set the best height of the season in the state so far.

Michael Lawrence, Ben Timmons, Sam Kellner and Connor McManus were third in the Division I 4×800 relay in 8:09.58. Timmons got fourth place in the Division I mile in 4:37.75.

Lauren Addario reached the 100-meter dash final in 12.91 seconds to the 12.90 from Liverpool’s Marissa Baskin. In the final, the times were mostly slower as Addario, in 13.02 seconds, again was runner-up to Baskin’s winning 12.88 seconds.

Competing in three different events, Addario also finished fifth in the 200-meter dash in 27.39 seconds and went 37 feet ¼ inch in the triple jump to again get fifth place.

In the girls discus, Danielle Marsell threw it 97’4” to finish third as teammate Jenna Wallace was fourth with 95’6”.

Elizabeth Fawwaz, Patricia Conlan, Anna Conklin and Olivia Creelman went 10:03.85 in the 4×800, second in Division I to Fayetteville-Manlius (9:27.31). Anna Demer got fourth place in the 400 sprint in 1:02.42.

