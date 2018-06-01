Boys track Lakers’ 4×100 relay qualifies for state meet

A sterling season for the Cazenovia boys track and field team will conclude at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships this weekend at Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium.

Most of the top Lakers’ performers were at C-NS Thursday for the Section III state qualifying meet, knowing that only wins in Division II (small school) events guaranteed advancement.

So Cazenovia’s 4×100 relay team would meet that standard. Sam DeLeon led off, Justin Gagnon took the second leg, James Pavelchak ran the third leg and freshman Slater DeLeon anchored it.

And in a time of 45.06 seconds, the Lakers prevailed, comfortably ahead of Jordan-Elbridge’s runner-up time of 45.50 seconds as Faith Heritage (45.76) was third.

Moving to the discus, Cazenovia’s Christian Winkler finished second, his throw of 132 feet 8 inches on his first attempt topping each of his subsequent five throws, but trailing South Jefferson’s Sam Thomas, who won with 135’2” on his third throw.

James McPherson ran well in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, getting to fourth place in 10:21.48 as New Hartford’s Josh Farmer won in 9:39.48. Ray Satchwell had a 20-foot long jump to finish 10th

Chittenango had its girls 4×800 relay team of McKayla Capeling, McKenzie Dombrowski, Kiara Waite and Chelsea Lamphere finish fourth in Division II in a time of 10:03.38. Dombroski also finished sixth in the 800-meter run in 2:25.24.

Kendria Moore went 17.36 seconds to reach the finals of the 100 hurdles, where she got fourth place, even though her time went up to 17.47 seconds as Clinton’s Roxee Hughes (16.88) prevailed.

