CBA softball shuts out Hannibal, Cazenovia

Again, the Christian Brothers Academy softball team broke out its bats last Monday against Hannibal, not letting up until it had earned a 22-0 victory that included 21 hits, four each by Maddy Tallman and Emily Hall.

Tallman had a season-best five RBIs as Catherine Burns and Victoria Hall drove in two runs apiece. Emily Hall and Kenzie Witz each scored three runs as they, along with Abby Benware, Julia Griffith and Julia Sullivan, had one RBI apiece.

CBA did much the same thing in Friday’s 15-0 win over Cazenovia, breaking out with six runs in the second inning and scoring six more times in the fifth inning to end the game, its fourth consecutive shutout win by a double-digit margin.

Burns and Victoria Hall both doubled twice and earned four RBIs. Boule drove in two runs and Sullivan scored three times as she, along with Griffith, Bridget O’Hern and Emily Hall, got one RBI apiece.

Of all the defeats Fayetteville-Manlius took this season, none might have stung as much as last Monday’s battle with Baldwinsville, where a late comeback was wasted in a 7-6, eight-inning defeat.

The Bees were up 5-0 when, in the top of the fifth, the Hornets scored twice. Then it added two runs in the sixth and seventh innings to go up 6-5, yet B’ville rallied to tie it in the bottom of the seventh and prevailed an inning later.

In Wednesday’s 8-1 defeat to Liverpool, F-M managed eight hits, two each by Lily Fish and Sarah Vaccaro, with single hits going to Isabella Bastian, Gracie Bishop, Sophie Woodridge and Emily Gryczka.

Yet the Hornets didn’t get on the board until Gryczka drove home Bishop in the sixth inning, this after Liverpool had broken it open with five runs in the fourth and two in the fifth. Woodridge took the loss as Jenna Wike (three hits) and Olivia Hayden (three RBIs) led the Warriors.

Bishop Grimes was in good form prior to last Monday’s doubleheader against LaFayette, but then dropped both games to the Lancers.

In the first five-inning game, the Cobras lost, 3-1, only getting a fourth-inning run scored by Becca Vinciquerr as Brianna Squier took the loss.

The second game went 8-3 in LaFayette’s favor. All of Grimes’ runs came in the bottom of the third as McKenna and Brianna Squier each had an RBI, but only after the Lancers had taken a 5-0 in the top of the third against Sarah Falgiatano and added a trio of insurance runs two innings later.

Another twin bill, against Fabius-Pompey on Thursday, had a slightly different result. Grimes won one of those games 2-1, with Mancuso getting two hits and scoring a run and Brianna Squier adding an RBI as she held the Falcons to five hits, three of them by Hailey Niles.

But the Falcons claimed the other game 8-1 to salvage a split as the Cobras only had three hits, one each by Falgiatano and the Squier sisters, with Brianna driving in the lone run as Falgiatano pitched. Jess Thayer got three RBIs for F-P.

Grimes did not get a favorable draw for the Section III Class C playoffs. As the no. 16 seed, even if the Cobras beat Sauquoit Valley in the opening round, it would have to face top seed and defending champion Sandy Creek.

CBA, meanwhile, got the no. 4 seed in Class B, and would meet no. 13 seed Jordan-Elbridge or no. 20 seed Mexico. In Class AA, F-M, as the no. 10 seed, would visit no. 7 seed Utica Proctor, with the winner to get no. 2 seed Cicero-North Syracuse in the quarterfinals.

