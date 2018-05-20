Liverpool tennis defeats Auburn, Central Square

Finding a bit more success before its regular season ended, the Liverpool boys tennis team won a tough 4-3 battle over the Auburn Maroons last Wednesday afternoon.

Aiden Barbour earned a crucial point in third singles for the Warriors, defeating Olecsander Colopenic 6-2, 6-2. That made up for Aaron Alejo running into Auburn’s Scott Minnoe and taking a 6-0, 6-0 defeat as Anthony Puma struggled, too, in a 6-1, 6-0 loss to William Clark.

Needing three of four doubles points, Liverpool got them starting with Brandon Davis and Ben White defeating Quinn Hukee and Jacob Wansor 6-3, 6-1, with Caleb Munski and Fillipo Valenti topping Jacob McIntosh and Michael Morrissey 6-3, 6-4.

Brayden Cabrey and Jon Kline played two close sets in a 7-6, 7-5 defeat to Jack Boyd and Nate Wawro, but Eli Barbour and Adam Ritter rolled past Connor Cuthbert and Jake Lupo 6-1, 6-0.

In Thursday’s match against Central Square, the Warriors won again, this time by a more comfortable 5-2 margin, even though four of the matches went to three sets.

Alejo, in first singles, rallied to get past the Redhawks’ Kevin Kershner 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, while in doubles Cabrey and White paired up and got a 5-7, 6-4, 6-0 win over Edwin Ogren and Jared Smith. Munski and Valenti handled Lukas Capstraw and Spencer Wells 6-2, 6-1.

A third comeback in doubles had Caleb Arnold and Jeff Noll trail early, but then handle Austin Grosso and Tom Urthaler 3-6, 6-2, 6-1. Davis had an easier time of it beating Ethan Westfall 6-3, 6-2, which made up for Puma’s 6-1, 6-0 loss to Logan Foster as Barbour and Ritter lost, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3, to Gabe Peters and Skyler Williams.

