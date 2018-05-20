Girls golf Lakers third at league tournament; boys tennis beats Mexico

Given what it had done during its abbreviated regular season, the Skaneateles girls golf team had to feel good about its chances to contend in last Wednesday’s Onondaga High School League tournament at Woodcrest Golf Club.

The Lakers finished third overall with a score of 425, battling for top honors with Marcellus, who won with a 410, and Christian Brothers Academy, who was second with 419.

Addison Gremli had the low individual round of 94 for Skaneateles. That put her in the top 10 as CBA’s Meghan McKeen, with an 84, prevailed over Marcellus’ Mary Colella (87).

Two days earlier, Skaneateles had earned a quality win against Westhill, prevailing 203-222 as Gremli shot 48 at Skaneateles Country Club, with Karah Blair adding a 49, just behind the 47 from the Warriors’ Angela Vigliotti.

Then Skaneateles had a match against Marcellus on Thursday at Tuscarora Golf Club. The Lakers lost a narrow 206-209 decision as Gremli shot a 48, but that trailed Colella, who led the Mustangs with a 42.

A day later, two big comebacks in doubles matches saved the Skaneateles boys tennis as it prevailed 3-2 over the Mexico Tigers at Austin Park.

The longer matches came after the Lakers earned a singles point from Trevor Knupp, who beat Evan Blunt 6-3, 6-2. Elsewhere, Jack Belinski lost, 7-6, 6-2, to John Ocker, while Dan Judge took a 7-5, 6-0 defeat to Joe Ocker.

In doubles, Andrew Neumann and Duncan Raddant had a terrible first set, and were pushed to a third-set tie-breaker, yet still pulled out the match, beating Mexico’s Matt Shaw and Connor Schaffer 1-6, 7-5, 7-6.

Meanwhile, Chris Burgher and Micro Kunz were two games from defeat against the Tigers’ Jacob Hill and Eric Hyde, but made their own rally and won, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 for the clinching point.

This improved the Lakers’ overall record to 6-4 as it looked to this week’s Section III playoffs, with the class tournaments early in the week and the state qualifier on Thursday and Friday.

