Skaneateles boys lax beats Tully, will face CBA in sectionals

For most of the last three decades, when it came time to enter the Section III playoffs, the Skaneateles boys lacrosse team was in an advantageous position.

But the struggles of the 2018 season took away that option for the Lakers, leaving more hard work just to get into the post-season and then a seed.

At least, though, Skaneateles entered the sectional tournament with some momentum, having prevailed 18-12 over Tully last Tuesday on Senior Night at Hyatt Stadium to move to the .500 mark at 8-8.

Led by the brother tandem of Jake and Tyler Edinger, the Black Knights, with a 6-9 record and needing a win to reach the sectional tournament, stayed with Skaneateles in the first half, and even moved out in front.

Trailing 7-6 at the break, the Lakers took charge in the third quarter, outscoring Tully 6-2, and maintaining that swift pace the rest of the way with big production from its top line.

Pat Hackler scored six times, adding an assist, while Nick Wamp had four goals and three assists. John Danforth also had four goals.

Jeremy Castle scored twice as single goals went to Brendan Powers and Ryan Gick. Will McGlynn earned an assist as Scott Oschner made 10 saves. Jake Edinger, in defeat, got five goals and four assists, with Tyler Edinger getting two goals and two assists.

All of this left the Lakers as the no. 6 seed for the sectional Class D tournament, needing to play a quarterfinal next Tuesday night at Alibrandi Stadium against no. 3 seed and defending state champion Christian Brothers Academy, hoping to turn around a 13-5 defeat to the Brothers back in April.

