Cazenovia boys lacrosse to face LaFayette in sectionals

Through plenty of high and low periods this spring, including the inability to use its home field until May, the Cazenovia boys lacrosse team had persevered so it could return to the Section III Class D playoffs.

Drawing the no. 5 seed in the 10-team sectional bracket meant that the Lakers would go straight into the quarterfinals, where on Tuesday it faces no. 4 seed LaFayette, a team with whom it split two regular-season meetings, winning 12-9 in late April but dropping a 16-9 decision on May 12.

Any hope of getting full momentum before the post-season dissipated last Tuesday night at Alibrandi Stadium, where the Lakers were shut down in an 11-4 defeat to Christian Brothers Academy.

The reigning state Class D champion Brothers had gone through plenty of its own struggles, including a series of close losses. But its defense was ready for Cazenovia, holding them to just one goal in the first half.

Ultimately, a 5-1 CBA run in the third quarter decided matters, the Lakers only getting two goals from Ryan Romagnoli, plus tallies by Cole Basic and Alex Nowak. Trey Schug added an assist as nine different Brothers players netted at least one goal, with Sam Bonacci (three goals) leading the way.

As that went on, Chittenango needed a win in one of its last two games to reach the sectional tournament but didn’t get close in either of them, ending at 6-10 overall.

The Bears got hit hard in a 17-2 defeat to Westhill, unable to get a goal until the fourth quarter, when Seth Spurgeon and Shane Kolb scored to prevent the shutout, Patrick Donner earning nine saves.

By then, the Warriors had its starters on the bench, having seen Owen Matukas (four goals, one assist) and Charlie Bolesh (three goals, two assists) lead its efforts. Jack Grooms had two goals and two assists as Luke McAnaney had three assists.

Ironically, Chittenango’s season would end a day later against LaFayette, the team that Cazenovia would face in the playoffs.

The Bears fell 19-1 to the Lancers, who got six goals from Gavin Hill as Spurgeon had his team’s lone tally in the second quarter, assisted by Caleb Barnard.

