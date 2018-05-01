Cazenovia boys track routs Marcellus, Solvay

It’s reached a point where the Cazenovia boys track and field team is poised to go after the same league and Section III honors that the girls side has achieved in recent years.

When the OHSL Liberty Central division-leading Lakers took on Marcellus and Solvay Monday afternoon, neither match proved close. Cazenovia slammed the Mustangs 102-39 and then routed the Bearcats 124-17.

And this came despite a sweep by Marcellus runner Joe Riccardi of the 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs. Cazenovia won most of the other events, including victories in all three relays.

James McPherson, Ian Marshall, Nick Barna and Joe Gabor got that going when they won the 4×800 in 9:05.26. James Pavelchak, Justin Gagnon, Chad Carges and Jack McNerney claimed the 4×100 in 47.2 seconds as Gabor, Pavelchak, Jacob Olkowski and Cormac Race won the 4×400 in 3:45.8.

Of the six field events, the Lakers took five of them. Carges tossed the shot put 37 feet 7 ¾ inches as Christian Winkler threw the discus 137’6”. Ray Satchwell had a top long jump of 19’ ¾”, with Cameron Killany clearing 10 feet in the pole vault and Dalton Sevier topping 5’6” to win the high jump.

Individually, Pavelchak, in 24.4 seconds, pulled away from Marcellus’ David White (25.4) in the 200-meter dash and went 11.7 seconds to win the 100-meter dash

Olkowski edged Solvay’s Dylon Ewers, 1:04.9 to 1:05.2, in the 400-meter hurdles, while also second in the 110 high hurdles as Olkowski won in 16.6 seconds. McPherson was second in the 3,200 and mile behind Riccardi, with Noah DeRochie second in the 800.

Before all the chaos of May, there was a big event on April 27 to take care of as Chittenango hosted its annual invitational meet, bringing together most of the top large-school programs in Central New York.

In the boys meet, Liverpool prevailed with 124.5 points to runner-up Baldwinsville’s 83.5, but in the girls event Fayetteville-Manlius prevailed again with 146 points as Liverpool (132 points) finished second.

The featured races were the Fleet Feet Mile events, as top distance runners clashed. F-M swept those races as Garrett Brennan took the boys event in 4:22.98 and Sophie Ryan (4:59.75) held off teammate Claire Walters (5:02.14) for the girls title.

Chittenango got closest to a win in the boys 4×800 relay. Caleb Prenoveau, Karl Farber, Dylan Price and Matt Morak paired up for a time of 8:51.76 that put them in second place, trailing only F-M’s winning 8:45.59.

Lucas Spirilidozzi competed in the boys pentathlon, finishing fifth out of 10 entrants with 2,401 points as Dakota Diable, Jake Boyer, Kenny Mathews and Zack Chapman were sixth in the 4×100 relay in 51.52 seconds.

Prenoveau earned eighth place in the 400-meter dash, while Morak got to 10th place in the full field mile. Dave Gratien was 12th in the 3,200-meter run and Jake Boyer 12th in the triple jump as he, along with Nate Lampman, Tristam LaFountaine and Jacobi Dwyer, were eighth in the 4×400 in 3:50.60

In the girls meet, Chittenango’s McKenzie Dombroski contended in the 800-meter run, getting all the way to third place in a clocking of 2:26.40. Chelsea Lamphere got fifth place in the 3,000-meter run in 11:23.77.

Kendria Moore rose to fourth place in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.78 seconds. Dombroski, McKayla Capeling, Emily Moon and Kiara Waite were sixth in the 4×400 in 4:32.36 as Alivia Narolis, Marilla Bongiovanni, Aalieyeh Emad and Tamia Williams were seventh (57.16 seconds) in the 4×100.

Bongiovanni went 29’8 ¼” in the triple jump for eighth place, while Williams finished 10th. In the high jump, Aaliyeh Emad tied for ninth, clearing 4’6” as Mia Morgillo (4’4”) was 10th. Lailah Emad, Brooke Price, Kayla Mendez and Eryn Thompson were seventh in the 4×800 as Moon was ninth and Morgillo 10th in the triple jump.

