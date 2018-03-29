Marcellus, Westhill boys lacrosse earn searly wins

When the Marcellus boys lacrosse team hit the field for the first time in 2018 for game action, it replicated the winning form of its neighbors, prevailing Wednesday over Clinton 13-4.

A 6-0 first-quarter dash proved an ideal start for the Mustangs, who breezed through the rest of the game as 10 different players would net goals in a well-balanced attack.

Matt Crysler and Jack O’Hara each scored twice, with Emmett Barry and Gabe VanOrder each getting one goal and one assist. Matt Reich got a pair of assists as single tallies went to the likes of Matt Connell, Liam Tierney and Connor Widrick.

Westhill played that same night and, moving to 2-1 on the season, defeated New Hartford 14-5, getting away in the second and third quarters when it outscored the Spartans by a combined 10-1 margin.

Will Delano matched New Hartford’s total by himself, netting five goals as Jack Grooms and Charlie Bolesh each scored three times, Grooms adding two assists. Luke McAnaney, Owen Matukas and Riley McNitt had equal totals of one goal and one assist.

Jordan-Elbridge already had a May 23 victory over Clinton in the books when it hosted Holland Patent Monday night and moved to 2-0 by defeating the Golden Knights 8-6.

It started fine with two goals from Luke Pinckney in the game’s first 74 seconds. Up 3-1 after one period, J-E went cold in the second quarter, shut out as HP tied it, 3-3, going to the break.

Wade Brunelle’s goal quickly put the Eagles back in front, but the key moment came with back-to-back tallies in the last 30 seconds of the third quarter, which made it 6-3, ultimately too much for the Golden Knights to overcome.

Pinckney would tack on a third goal as Brunelle scored twice. Deacon Hill, Riordan Parker and Trent Thomas also found the net. Goalie Steve Tripp recorded eight saves.

J-E has a young roster, mostly composed of freshmen and sophomores, and while pondering a move to a JV schedule, it forged ahead with its varsity team to face Central Square last Wednesday and take a 10-7 defeat to the Redhawks.

They played on even terms most of the way, but Central Square outscored the Eagles 4-1 in the second quarter to take a lead it would not relinquish.

Brunelle scored four of J-E’s seven goals, with the others going to Hill, Cole Mullen and Ethan Fraser. Pinckney got two assists and Parker added one assist. Brody Phillips (four goals) and Zach Mayer (two goals) paced Central Square.

Bishop Ludden had to combine its program with Onondaga for the 2018 season, and started out strong last Monday against Clinton, romping past the Warriors 18-2.

Already up 3-0, Ludden/OCS got away with eight unanswered goals in the second quarter. Eventually, Matt Delany scored five times, adding an assist as Zach Delany got four goals and two assists.

Helping them, Bailey Martin (three goals, two assists) and Mac Mulhern (two goals, three assists) had five points apiece. Ethan Gentile and Matt Dargiewicz each got one goal and one assist. Jason Holbrook and Nick Richards also had goals as Cody Ellis picked up an assist.

Then Ludden/OCS did the same to Manlius-Pebble Hill in an 18-0 romp. Matt Delany netted six goals as Martin got four goals and two assists. Carter Gentile, Zach Delany and Kathehliyo Smith had two goals apiece as Ethan Gentile and Jared Wood had the other goals.

