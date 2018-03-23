J-D girls hoops wins Federation semifinal

Only a single, small cloud lingered in the back of the Jamesville-DeWitt girls basketball team’s remarkable feat of three consecutive New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class A championships.

It was the fact that the Red Rams did not yet have a Federation Tournament of Champions title to go with that hardware collection.

Now, with a third chance to change that ending, J-D returned to Glens Falls’ Cool Insuring Arena (formerly Civic Center) and again sought Federation glory, needing to go through the team that stopped them each of the previous two years to do so.

The semifinal on Friday morning saw the Rams reunite with Staten Island Academy, who beat them by narrow margins in the 2016 and 2017 finals – but here, finally, J-D came out on top, taking charge in the first half and defeating the Tigers 59-47.

Given the early (9 a.m.) start time, it wasn’t surprising that the two sides took a while to get into game rhythm – but once J-D did so, it unleashed all that pent-up frustration on SIA.

Again, it was Meg Hair offering the spark, notching five straight points to erase an early Tigers lead and then assisting on two other baskets late in the first quarter.

As if that wasn’t enough, Hair scored the first four points of the second period, too, and by now the rest of the Rams were in top form, too, especially on defense, where it held SIA without a point for a long stretch.

Ultimately, J-D went on a 16-0 run, something it didn’t pull off at the NYSPHSAA final four a week earlier, so even though the Tigers did score the last five points of the half, the Rams still carried a 29-18 lead to the break.

That double-digit margin held until SIA strung together eight straight points midway through the third quarter to close within 34-29. Naturally, Hair put an end to that surge with a timely basket, igniting the Rams’ own 9-0 push.

The trade of runs left it just where it was at halftime, J-D up by 11 (46-35), going to the fourth quarter, but SIA still wasn’t done, again charging to pull within six, 49-43.

Andrea Sumida’s basket stopped that last Tigers surge, and in the closing minutes J-D restored its double-digit margin, at last solving the Tigers riddle and moving within one win of that elusive Federation crown.

Hair finished the day with 21 points. Jamie Boeheim added 11 points as Paige Keeler got nine points off the bench. Kasey Vaughan and Gabby Stickle had six points apiece.

For SIA, Sophia Demauro (14 points), Emily LaPointe (13 points) and Franchesca Marchese (10 points) all scored in double figures.

