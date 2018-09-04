Leubners celebrate marriage

Sep 04, 2018 Jason Gabak Eagle Observer, Skaneateles Press
Leubners celebrate 70 years of marriage
Henry and Ella Leubner recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. They met in Rosehill, NY and were married at Rosehill Baptist church. The theme of their lives was centered on Psalms 37:23-34. “The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord. If he stumbles it is not fatal for the Lord holds his hand.” That is how our large family of 131 want to celebrate! Parents who have loved the Lord first then poured that love into all of us. We are so grateful and blessed that they are still with us.
Sep 04, 2018 0
Sep 04, 2018 0
Sep 04, 2018 0
Sep 03, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Sep 04, 2018
Sep 04, 2018
Sep 04, 2018
Sep 04, 2018
Sep 03, 2018