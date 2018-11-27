DeWitt/Jamesville Library launches ‘Maker Saturdays’

The Community Library of DeWitt and Jamesville

This December, the Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville begins offering informative and educational activities focused on available technology and trends in its Hive Makerspace.

Each Saturday in December, January and February, the library invites the community to discover the Hive Makerspace and its resources. The library will offer four rotating programs with hands-on activities. Digital Design Training is for patrons interested in VHS conversion or photo archiving; 3D Printing and Scanning will train patrons to use the Lulzbot 3D printer, iPad 3D scanner and Kinect 3D camera; Maker Crafts focuses on different DIY projects and craft activities that participants can make to take home; and DTG Discovery provides an introduction to the STEM maker kits such as Ozobots, Arduino, Little Bits and Sphero.

The Hive Makerspace is a space in the library for making with arts, crafts and technology, including digital design and 3D printing. Patrons interested in design station certification are encouraged to register for the Design Station and the 3D Printing and Scanning Workshop. The certification process offers comprehensive training, after which patrons can book the equipment for personal projects. Straightforward, easy to follow guides are available for all makerspace equipment and staff assistance is also available through one-on-one appointments.

For more information or a full schedule of Maker Saturday activities, stop by the library, visit the website at CLDandJ.org, or call 315-446-3578.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story