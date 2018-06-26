 

Manlius Cornhole Tournament planned on July 4

The Third Annual Manlius Cornhole Tournament will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4, at the Lower Swan Pond in the village of Manlius. Register online or from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the event.

Social and competitive double tournaments will be held, with singles and blind draw doubles following, time permitting. Held during the July 4 Manlius celebration, which will also feature amusement rides, food, activities for kids and, of course the annual July 4 parade. Cost is $30 or $50 in advance; $40 and $60 day of.

For more information and to register visit facebook.com/ManliusCornhole/ or roboley812@gmail.com.

