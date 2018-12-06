 

Caz Public Library welcomes new literacy outreach co-coordinator

Dec 06, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Library News

Karen Kogut has been hired as the Cazenovia Public Library's new literacy outreach coordinator. (submitted photo)

The Cazenovia Public Library recently announced Karen Kogut will join Carla Zimmerman as co-coordinator of the library’s Literacy Outreach programs.

Koguat, a Cazenovia College graduate with over 20 years of experience working in pre-K education, is an active community member and a mother of two young children.

Kogut will replace literacy coordinator Marli Stahler, who plans to retire at the end of this year, and has worked with the library’s Literacy Outreach since 2016.

Marli Stahler, who plans to retire at the end of this year, has worked with the Caz library’s Literacy Outreach since 2016. (submitted photo)

Cazenovia Public Library Literacy Outreach has provided free literacy services since 2006, offering programs in partnership with CazCares, Madison County Reads Ahead and New Woodstock Free Library. The Story Room Family Literacy Program, which operates out of CazCares Food Pantry on 101 Nelson Street, provides early literacy, adult literacy and parenting programs.

Kogut will work in the Story Room on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“Working in the Story Room, with the children and families, with Gigi and with all the unbelievable staff has been a tremendous gift in my life,” said Stahler. “I thank you all for your positivity, enthusiasm and constant support.”

For more information, contact Carla Zimmerman at 315-559-7591 or the Library at 315-655-9322.

