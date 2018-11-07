Years Ago in History: Week of Nov. 7

Village proclamation on November 14, 1918, calling a half day’s holiday to celebrate the signing of the armistice and the official end of World War One. Nearly 200 young men from Cazenovia and surrounding towns fought in the war and would begin their long journey home in the weeks that followed.

150 Years Ago

November 11, 1868 — If the weather permits, the glorious victories of the nation will be celebrated by the republicans of Cazenovia Thursday Eve’g, Nov. 12, 1868, by a general illumination, torchlight procession, firing of 100 guns, and good speaking in Military Hall. Every republican is requested to be in Military Hall at 5 ½ o’clock P.M. Carpet-baggers and Tanners rally for the rejoicing!

125 Years Ago

November 9, 1893 — Some amusement was created yesterday morning on Albany street, over political matters. Two of the big roosters with which our Democratic brethren celebrated their cyclone last fall, have been left in the windows of the third story of the block formerly occupied by B.H. Stanley & Sons, as these emblems looked a trifle out of place under the existing condition of things, it was determined to remove them. The word was quietly passed around and at a given signal the hook and ladder truck was run out by the Republicans members of the company, and run down to the street in front of the store. The extension ladder was quickly raised by the side of the window, the sash pried open, and the time stained relics taken, without permission of the owners. One of them now adorns our office window, and the other we loaned to J.W. Coley, Esq., of Woodstock, to wear as an “I am a Democrat” label on his return home.

100 Years Ago

November 14, 1918 — The ringing of St. James Church (Catholic) bell before daylight Monday morning announced to Cazenovia people that the armistice with Germany had been signed, in other words, her complete surrender. Soon after, the other church bells and the fire whistle joined in the glad tidings. Few could stay long in bed and soon bonfires were lighted, guns shot off, etc.

About the middle of the forenoon a printed proclamation bearing the signature of President of the Village, Dr. M.R. Joy was scattered through the streets proclaiming that afternoon a half holiday to be celebrated with a parade and speeches from the band stand. Here is the proclamation:

50 Years Ago

November 13, 1968 — Sir: I was reading the paper this week when I came to the column, “Talk Out,” by Becky Allen. I am interested in keeping up with the events of my high school, so naturally I read it.

What’s wrong with wearing peace symbols? If you’re going to let these boys run around with long hair, why not peace symbols? According to the article, the boys were neatly dressed, and the medallions add a nice look. I don’t like to see kids wearing swastikas, but I see nothing wrong with peace symbols.

So, I ask again-what’s wrong with it? As long as the boys are neat and clean, let them wear them. If not, make them cut their hair, too.

Yours truly,

Sp/5 Margaret A. Medbury,

U.S. Army

Patterson Hospital

Ft. Monmouth, N.J.

Years Ago is compiled by Erica Barnes. She is a contributing writer for The Cazenovia Republican with a degree in history and communications from Flagler College. She compiles the column from the archives of the Cazenovia Public Library. It is written in the style of the time.

