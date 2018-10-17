Years Ago in History: Week of Oct. 17

150 Years Ago

October 21, 1868 — In the democratic club-room we notice a picture of “Seymour at Home.” There will be plenty of opportunities to take such pictures after the third of November.

Wednesday evening last the republicans of Cazenovia had a jollification meeting over the glorious victories in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, and Nebraska. The Grant and Colfax club room was full to overflowing, and after the reading of the glad news, D.W. Cameron, esq., addressed the meeting in a short, impromptu, but stirring speech of congratulation, which was enthusiastically received. The glee club added to the life of the occasion by several rousing songs. The tanners paraded the principal streets, and many residences were illuminated among the most extensive being those of Messrs. Sage and Watkins on Sullivan street. Grant and Colfax stock was high and is still going up.

125 Years Ago

October 19, 1893 — Snow fell in appreciable quantities Sunday night, and many of the neighboring hills were white Monday morning. Poems will now be in order on “the beautiful.”

Peaches are as scarce in Cazenovia as roses in December, and it is something worth recording that one peach tree, growing upon the premises of Cyrus Parsons in this village, actually matured 100 peaches this season.

An exchange says that a neighboring town recently passed a law that all boys under 16 years of age, who were on the streets after 9 o’clock at night should be arrested, unless they could give satisfactory reasons for being out. Such a law rigidly enforced in this village, would be an excellent thing for a number of boys.

100 Years Ago

October 24, 1918 — To all women voters opposed to the further extension of the suffrage to women: Remember it is your civic duty to take up the political responsibilities that have been forced upon you, and to vote at the coming election for the Governor, Members of the Legislature, Congressmen, and all other officials, on Tuesday, November 5th.

50 Years Ago

October 23, 1968 — Good things have been happening recently to please those who want to shield Cazenovia from the predictable hazards of growth.

The safe embrace of Lorenzo to the breast of the State Historic Trust, is of course, the most celebrated, but other, less dignified events have occurred, which back up in total environmental planning the traditional quality of the community that the preservation of John Lincklaen’s home so eloquently symbolizes.

The first official step toward realization of a town-village sewerage and sewage treatment system has been taken, which is a large part of the control measures that must be taken to guard Cazenovia Lake.

The Village Board has published a comprehensive new zoning ordinance intended, after enactment, to be the instrument for orderly and restrained development of the village.

The Town Board has proposed changing the zoning of the north side of Route 20 from commercial to residential A, to prevent the strip development that has defaced the access arteries of most growing communities.

There is more that must be done to preserve the environment of Cazenovia, but these recent events are important parts pf the whole.

Sometimes it seems that public action is egregiously slow, but the importance of keeping Cazenovia secure from the growth distortions of less fortunate areas should encourage local officials to act, after searching to avoid the pitfalls of untoward haste, with persistence.

Years Ago is compiled by Erica Barnes. She is a contributing writer for The Cazenovia Republican with a degree in history and communications from Flagler College. She compiles the column from the archives of the Cazenovia Public Library. It is written in the style of the time.

