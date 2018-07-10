Deadlines for NYS Fair competition entries approaching

The first wave of deadlines is approaching for more than 70 competitions taking place during the 2018 Great New York State Fair. Any New York State resident is eligible to enter Fair competitions, with categories ranging from painting, drawing and sculpture to agriculture and the Youth Talent Showcase.

Last year, more than 4,200 people submitted 22,425 entries to Fair competitions that awarded nearly $190,000 in prize money.

Major category deadlines include:

Agricultural Farm Products, July 27 and August 3.

Agricultural Livestock, July 16, 20 and 23, and August 10.

Antique Tractors, August 20.

Dairy Products, July 20.

Flower Show, July 25.

Poultry, Pigeons, Rabbits and Cavies, July 18.

Youth Livestock, August 13.

Youth Dog Show, August 1.

July 2 was the deadline for all entries in the Arts & Home Center categories, including arts and crafts, culinary, fine arts, photography, bucket of junk, poetry and senior citizens’ categories, while July 1 was the deadline for entries in the Drone Film Festival competition.

The New York State Fair, operated by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, runs from August 22 to September 3. The Fair’s mission, reflected in its theme, “Find Your Great,” is to showcase the best of New York agriculture while providing top-quality entertainment.

The home of the Great New York State Fair is a 375-acre exhibit and entertainment complex that operates all year. A year-round schedule of events is available on the Fair’s website.

