Cazenovia Public Library offers programs and services to encourages patrons to head outdoors

The Cazenovia Public Library is dedicated to encouraging its patrons to explore, discover and connect with nature. This spring, the library will offer several programs and services designed to introduce curious children to the great outdoors.

Using their library cards, children and their families will have access to the Library’s Nature Explorer Kits. Each kit includes two butterfly nets, two bug jars, two pairs of tweezers, two magnifying glasses, a nature journal and colored pencils. Kits may be checked out for three weeks from the circulation desk. This initiative is sponsored by a family literacy grant from the Mid York Library System.

Children are also encouraged to explore the wonderful sport of angling with the library’s Fishing Rod Loaner Program. Patrons will be provided with spin casting rods, and tackle boxes filled with all the angling essentials. Additionally, participants will receive literature on freshwater sportfish, knot tying, casting, freshwater fishing regulations and local fishing spots.

Equipment may be borrowed for two weeks at a time. Fishing rods are loaned to children under 16 years old and to individuals holding a valid New York fishing license. Participants must provide their own bait and adhere to New York’s fishing regulations.

The program is presented in partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) as part of the I FISH NY Program. Funding is provided by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) Federal Aid in Sport Fish and Wildlife Restoration. Equipment is maintained by Tom Long and Trout Unlimited.

On May 17, the Library will partner with the Izaak Walton League to present the next installment of the Young Naturalists program series. The hands-on programs, for children seven and older, are designed to get young people interested in science and connected to conservation and outdoor recreation. The next session, “Amphibians,” will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the Community Room. Registration is requested.

Looking to plan an outdoor day trip for the whole family? The library offers discounted rates to two exceptional museums in the region. The library is a member of the Library Membership Program of the Adirondack Experience, the Museum on Blue Mountain Lake. Patrons may borrow the library’s discount pass and receive a fifty percent discount on admission for up to four adults, or two adults and all children 17 and younger. After a fun-filled day, simply return the pass to the circulation desk.

Patrons are also encouraged to take advantage of the Art Park Day Pass, which offers one free adult admission to the Stone Quarry Hill Art Park. Pick up a flyer and bring it to the circulation desk to receive a paper pass. To redeem, place the paper pass in the admission box at the park’s entrance.

For more information, call 315-655-9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

