Strachan, Diamond wed Oct. 20

Oct 30, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Milestones
Kate Rachel Strachan of North Carrollton, Missouri, and Roman Joseph Diamond of Baldwinsville were married Saturday, Oct. 20 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Baldwinsville. A reception followed at the Brewerton Florian Room.
Kate is the daughter of Ken and Shelia Strachan of North Carrollton. Maternal grandparents are Vallie Woods Strachan and Hubert Strachan and Adell Davis, all of North Carrollton.
Roman is the son of John and Gretchen Diamond of Baldwinsville. Paternal grandparents are Dawn Diamond of Baldwinsville and the late Robert Diamond Sr. and Aileen Waugh Robbins of Denmark, New York, and the late Richard Robbins.
Kate is a political consultant and a GOP activist. Roman is a political science major, serves on the Lysander Town Board and a licensed State Farm Insurance sales rep agent.
