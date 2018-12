LETTER: Second Chance Thrift Shoppe Closing

To the editor:

Second Chance Thrift Shoppe of CNY Inc. was notified on December 23rd that the shoppe building and land has been sold and the new owner intends to use the building. We were aware that it was going to be offered for sale but did not anticipate that it would sell so quickly. Although we would have liked to be open for many more years there, we are exceedingly grateful that our landlord permitted us to use the space at a nominal cost since 2014.

With the scarcity of suitable space in the area we wished to serve and the customary cost of commercial space being prohibitive to our goal of providing meaningful funds for the care of homeless animals, the Board of Directors decided to have one last big sale on January 12, 2019, close the shoppe, distribute the remaining funds and dissolve the corporation.

From the time of our original inception in Bouckville, NY in 2011 to the present time, we are also exceedingly grateful for the time and effort expended by the shoppe Volunteers, the donations from the community, and the patronage of our customers. Thank you so much. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye.

Gail Smith

Second Chance Thrift

Shoppe of CNY Inc.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story