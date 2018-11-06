LETTER: Thanks to Upstate Animal Clinic

Nov 06, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Your Opinion
To the editor:
Thank you to Upstate Animal Clinic in Cazenovia. On Sept. 17, 2018, they helped me let go of Mr. Darby Doolittle. We were able to hold him until he passed and were able to say a final goodbye. I was given a paw print of him with his name and his ashes were in a small wooden box.
The staff at Upstate Animal Clinic are wonderful and caring, always return calls and call to remind you of appointments. Our cat, Mr. Scruff and Mr. Darby were best friends. He misses him and us too.
Thank you Dr. Blakley, Becky Dee and staff.
Delia and Carl Guldy, Jr.
Erieville
