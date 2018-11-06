 

LETTER: Thanks to the owners of Notleymere Cottage for property improvement

Nov 06, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Your Opinion

To the editor:

After completely restoring the Notleymere Cottage on East Lake Road, the owners recently acquired the property next door, to the north. This parcel featured a severely rundown residence that had been unoccupied for years and was completely overgrown. The decrepit home has been removed and the vegetation has been trimmed back. Now, there is a beautiful, wooded view of the lake for anyone driving or walking by to enjoy.

On behalf of all your neighbors, thanks for investing in this expensive property improvement. Most of the lake views along East Lake Road are presently blocked by fences, homes and vegetation. Your newly acquired parcel is a beautiful exception.

Kevin and Kristin Curtis

Cazenovia

