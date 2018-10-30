 

Thanks for supporting “Extending the Table” fundraising dinner

Oct 30, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Your Opinion

To the editor:

On Saturday, Oct. 20, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Cazenovia hosted a fundraising dinner “Extending the Table” to support Cazenovia Welcomes Refugees, a community-wide initiative to resettle refugees in Cazenovia and enrich the diversity and quality of life in our town. The dinner was a wonderful, delicious and successful event, catered by a talented refugee chef from Palestine, and attended by all segments of the Cazenovia Community.

Cazenovia Welcomes Refugees would like to thank St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and the following sponsors for their heartfelt support: The American Legion, Boy Scout Troop 18, Brae Loch Inn, Cazenovia College, Common Grounds, J. Dyer Design, First Presbyterian Church, J.S. Height, Interfaith Works, The Key Consignment Shop, Peaks Coffee, Project CAFE, St. James Catholic Church and Summit Church. We also thank all those who chose to support CWR by attending the dinner and the many dedicated volunteers who helped make the dinner happen.

Caroline Cargo and Cindy Sutton, Co-Directors

Cazenovia Welcomes Refugees

