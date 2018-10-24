 

LETTER: Stirpe is an honest public servant

Oct 24, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, Your Opinion

To the editor:

Al Stirpe is an honest public servant who represents the American people for the common good. Al has been working hard to bring jobs to CNY. He has been instrumental in securing funding for the UAS Job Fund, which has brought hundreds of good-paying jobs to here, and supporting the Work Train program that prepares local people for these jobs. Thanks to Al’s work, many central New Yorkers have new careers, and hundreds of open jobs wait to be filled.

His opponent, Mr. Paro, is focusing on misleading and straight forward lies about the work that Al Stirpe has done; Al can prove him wrong every step of the way.

These are desperate times and the tactics used my Mr. Paro are no match for the results Al Stripe has attained time and time again.

Debra A. DeSocio

Fayetteville

LETTER: Election Day rides available
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

