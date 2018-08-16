 

LETTER: Annual Cazenovia Fall Festival coming in September

Aug 16, 2018

To the editor:

The Greater Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce announces that the 5th Annual Cazenovia Fall Festival is scheduled for Saturday, September 29. The Chamber appreciates the support of the community through donations in order to make this year’s Cazenovia Fall Festival a reality.

In year’s past, activities included horse drawn hayrides, chicken BBQ, Farmers Market, craft vendors pumpkin painting, bounce houses and live music playing through the streets of picturesque Cazenovia. These are only a few of the activities that made the Cazenovia Fall Festival a unique community event. The festivities attracted visitors from near and far and showcased some of what makes Cazenovia such a special place.

With your help, we plan to add even more activities to the Fall Festival this year with a pet parade. We look forward to continuing this new tradition and celebrating the change of seasons with the 5th Annual Cazenovia Fall Festival. The Chamber thanks you for your support.

Donations can be made over the phone with a credit card, or by check made out to GCACC mailed to: Greater Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce, 59 Albany Street, Cazenovia, N.Y.

For additional information, contact the Chamber office at: 315-655-9243 info@cazenovia.com.

Greater Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce

