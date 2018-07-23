LETTER: Peaks Coffee Co. closing location, thanks Cazenovia for support

To the editor:

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. When we opened our doors on October 3 of 2015, we had no idea what to expect. We were two kids with a dream to bring community and coffee together, with a focus on exceptionally sourced single origin coffee and carefully curated blends. We wanted to create a place where everyone felt welcome to come and relax, drink coffee, enjoy a pastry and gather in the community. We hope we achieved that in our time here.

On August 18, we will close our doors in Nelson permanently. Our business is growing, and we need to grow with it. You can still find our coffee all over the Central New York region (specifically Dave’s Diner and 20 East in Cazenovia) as well as online. We have plans for a future cafe and we hope to see your lovely faces there.

You have made our years here a treasure, and we’re so grateful to this amazing, beautiful town for getting us started. Our roastery will still be situated in Madison County, and we hope to have a community gathering for classes or other fun events in the future.

Thank you so much for your loyalty and support over the past three years. It means the world to us.

With love from Nelson,

Samuel and Kelsey Bender and crew

Peaks Coffee Co.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story