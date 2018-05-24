LETTER: Lions thank community for generosity

To the editor:

The Baldwinsville Lions would like to thank everyone who donated to the White Cane event from May 10 to 12 in our community. Thanks to your generosity, we were able to collect over $800 during that three day event. Funds collected will be used to continue serving our community by supporting local organizations such as Meals on Wheels and the Volunteer Center, providing a scholarship to a graduating high school student who will be continuing their education, and maintaining and improving the Lions Community House in Community Park.

We want to thank Kinney Drugs in the village and Walgreens on Downer Street for allowing us to collect donations at their locations. Without their help this fundraiser would not be possible.

Watch for information about our Community Park Anniversary Celebration on June 16 in Community Park. And remember, there is a collection box in the Baldwinsville Library where you can drop off used eyeglasses and hearing aids to be re-used and recycled.

Thank you again for your support, and we hope to see you on June 16!

Ron Schmidt

Baldwinsville Lions Club

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story