LETTER: In support of Seidberg for school board

May 08, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, Your Opinion

To the editor:

I am happy to endorse Daniel Seidberg for the Fayetteville Manlilus Board of Education.

I have known Dan and his family for many tears. I have had numerous conversations with Dan about FM related matters, and had the opportunity to serve with Dan on the FM Facilities Task force.

As a lifelong FM graduate who now has children in our schools, Dan has a unique perspective and understanding about value of the “FM way,” which traditionally meant always acting in the best interest of the students. Dan is inquisitive and insightful, and he always takes the time to ask what may be difficult or even unpopular questions, in order to come to the right decisions that most benefit our students.

These are difficult financial times. We are in a slow-growth community in which expenses continue to rise. As a business owner with a lot of experience managing staff and budgets, Dan also has significant business experience and knowledge that would serve our school district and community well.

I am confident that Dan would be a valuable member of the FM Board of Education.

Vincent Giordano

Manlius Town Councilor

Owner , Sno-Top

