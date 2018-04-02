LETTER: No SRO is ‘foolhardy’ and ‘unsettling’ decision by school board

Apr 02, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Your Opinion
To the editor:
The recent decision to not have an armed School Resource Officer (SRO) is foolhardy and frankly unsettling. “Expecting evil people to not do bad things is madness” (Marcus Aurelius) and “The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing” (Edmund Burke) — I rarely weigh in on issues but this is decision bears great consequence and could have severe consequences in the future.
Living in a bubble and hoping a problem doesn’t exist doesn’t mean one doesn’t. Regardless of what anyone says, schools are “soft” targets and those wanting to do harm target those very places, we read about it constantly now in the news.
I volunteered to be the school’s resource officer and was / am willing to do whatever is necessary to meet requirements — 32 yrs active duty Army just retired, extensive background and resume. This issue should go to a taxpayer vote city and county wide instead of just the school board deciding on the safety of our children.
I am going to be extremely glad when our sons are done with school, can’t come soon enough. Very poor and very, very ill-informed decision.
Clyde “Mike” Buckley
Col. (Ret), U.S. Army
Cazenovia
