LETTER: Community Bikes thanks United Community Chest

Mar 28, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Your Opinion
To the editor:
On behalf of Community Bikes, thanks so much to the residents and businesses of Cazenovia, Fenner and Nelson for generously supporting the United Community Chest.
Community Bikes collects and reconditions donated bicycles and places them, along with a helmet and lock, with our neighbors in Madison County who would love a bike but can’t afford one. Thanks in part to support from United Community Chest of the Towns of Cazenovia, Fenner and Nelson, and working in partnership with Community Action Partnership, Dep0artment of Social Services and other human service agencies, schools and churches, Community Bikes has placed more than 2,000 bikes with low income families and individuals in our Central New York community.
We aim to serve more of our neighbors in 2018.
Community Bikes relies on the kind of generous support provided by area residents and businesses through their gifts to the United Community Chest. Thanks so much.
Charles S. Fox, founder and chair
Community Bikes
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Mar 28, 2018 0
Mar 28, 2018 0
Mar 28, 2018 0
Mar 27, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Mar 28, 2018
Mar 28, 2018