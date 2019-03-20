Meet Nancy, Canton Woods Senior Center’s new neighborhood advisor

Sharon App, Nancy Walker and Helen Butler make bows for St. Patrick’s Day festivities at Canton Woods Senior Center. (Submitted photo)

By Ruth Troy

Director

Canton Woods is pleased to welcome Nancy Sullivan to the neighborhood advisor position.

As neighborhood advisor, Nancy will be assisting older adults with obtaining the services they need to remain independent in their homes. Nancy Sullivan has lived in the area for over 40 years. Nancy is a retired registered nurse with many varied experiences in health care. Nancy Sullivan will be working to support Canton Woods mission of helping seniors to remain active members of the community. Stop by the neighborhood advisor office and say hello to Nancy. The neighborhood advisor program is funded by the Onondaga County Department of Adult and Long Term Services.

We wish to express a huge thank you to the Baldwinsville Teachers’ Association for treating Canton Woods to an afternoon of excellent entertainment. The seniors thoroughly enjoyed the Baldwinsville Theater Arts Program presentation of “Shrek the Musical”! Congratulations to everyone who contributed to the amazing performance. This is an annual event, which folks truly look forward to.

Chef Barbara Moul returns to Canton Woods on Thursday, March 21, with her fun flare for food! Her topic is “Ham and Egg Recipes.” Chef Moul’s cooking demonstration is sponsored by Canton Woods Senior Activity Group. Make your reservation — space is limited!

Canton Woods has an AARP Defensive Driving class scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13. Classes fill up quickly, so call soon to sign up!

Get creative

Bow Making Class takes place at 2 p.m. Monday, April 8. We will be making beautiful bows for your baskets, wreaths and packages for springtime, Easter and Mother’s Day. Bring your own baskets and wired ribbon or purchase supplies from the instructor. Call 315-638-4536 to make a reservation.

It’s never too late to unearth your inner artist. Art group, led by retired B’ville art teacher Mike Conway, focuses on drawing and painting for beginner and intermediate students. The group next meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 9. Please bring your sketchbook and art supplies. New participants are welcome!

Join the Sharing Memories Writing Program at Canton Woods. This dynamic group comes together to share their memories and put them down on paper at 1 p.m. each Wednesday. Experience this engaging process under the guidance of Tina Trainham. Your memories will come alive!

Health and fitness

Instructor Yvonne Martin brings Kripalu “chair optional” yoga to Canton Woods. Kripalu yoga is a gentle mindful practice that emphasis compassionate self-acceptance, and awareness. Are you seeking relief from daily aches and pains? Yvonne will guide you through breathing exercises to de-stress, slow stretches to improve range of motion and meditation techniques to help sharpen mental focus. The next session begins on April 1.The class is 10:30 a.m. on Monday. There is a fee payable to the instructor.

Tai chi is held at Canton Woods at 8 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a fee payable to the instructor.

Active Older Americans Aerobics is held at 9:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a fee payable to the instructor.

Canton Woods offers a free falls prevention class at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. While our instructor is enjoying the warmth of sunny Florida, we will be bringing the instructor to you via a video program made just for Canton Woods.

Resources for seniors

HEAP (Home Energy Assistance Program) is federally funded and helps income-eligible individuals and families pay their heating bills. Canton Woods outreach workers and Neighborhood Advisors are ready to assist you to determine your eligibility for HEAP. If you are a senior 60 or older call Canton Woods to request assistance with the HEAP process.

National Grid Consumer Advocate will be available at Canton Woods at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9. The advocate can assist with any questions or concerns about your National Grid account.

Canton Woods has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe, environmentally friendly way to dispose of medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Weather-related closings

The winter season is here, and we need to remind everyone of weather-related closing policies:

• Canton Woods is closed only when the village of Baldwinsville is closed.

• There is no PEACE Senior Lunch when the Syracuse schools are closed.

Always use your own best judgment when considering winter weather and safety.

Senior nutrition

Canton Woods is a PEACE senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Join us for a delicious, nutritious balanced meal. Make your reservation by calling 315-638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. Suggested donation is $3. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Monday, March 25, the menu includes beef pot roast with gravy, smashed red potatoes, Capri blend vegetables, pineapple tidbits, and fresh baked whole wheat roll. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more or to register for programs, call 315-638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

