NOPL News: Find your next read with NoveList

By Michelle Metcalf

Community Information Librarian

Have you ever finished a great book and wanted to find more books like it? Perhaps you liked the main character, the writing style or the pace. Or maybe you want to help your child or teen find something they like, but that is also an appropriate reading level for them. If this sounds like you, the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) would like to introduce you to NoveList, a helpful resource to help match up readers with the books that are right for them.

With NoveList, parents, teachers, and students can search fiction and non-fiction books by age, reading level, grade, and more. There is also extra content like reviews (both professional reviews and reader reviews), book discussion guides, curriculum guides, and other book-oriented articles. Book groups and teachers find these resources especially helpful.

Audiobook recommendations are also available in NoveList. When you want to find the perfect listening experience — whether that means short, long, for the whole family, a specific narrator — this service will help you find lots of suggestions.

To access NoveList, visit nopl.org. Have your library card and PIN handy and navigate to Online Branch in the menu and click on Online Research in the dropdown. The resources are listed alphabetically, or you can use the Books and Literature filter to locate NoveList more quickly.

If you need help getting started with this resource or with any of the other services the library provides, don’t hesitate to give us a call or stop into your nearest NOPL branch in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse.

Upcoming events

The following events will take place at NOPL Cicero, located at 8686 Knowledge Lane in Cicero.

Teen Trading Card Games with TCGPlayer

1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Teens in grades 7 to 12 who want to play trading card game such as Pokemon, YuGiOh and Magic can enjoy this program set up in collaboration with Syracuse-based TCGPlayer.

Teen Movie: ‘The Hate U Give’

6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 18

Come in for a showing of the movie based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Angie Thomas. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. This movie is rated PG-13.

Everson Art Talk

1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 19

An engaging, open-ended discussion about art. This program provides an inquiry-based approach to looking at and appreciating art. Light refreshments will be served.

