NOPL News: Find your next read with NoveList

Mar 15, 2019 admin Library News, Point of View, Star Review
Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)
Community Information Librarian
Have you ever finished a great book and wanted to find more books like it? Perhaps you liked the main character, the writing style or the pace. Or maybe you want to help your child or teen find something they like, but that is also an appropriate reading level for them. If this sounds like you, the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) would like to introduce you to NoveList, a helpful resource to help match up readers with the books that are right for them.
With NoveList, parents, teachers, and students can search fiction and non-fiction books by age, reading level, grade, and more. There is also extra content like reviews (both professional reviews and reader reviews), book discussion guides, curriculum guides, and other book-oriented articles. Book groups and teachers find these resources especially helpful.
Audiobook recommendations are also available in NoveList. When you want to find the perfect listening experience — whether that means short, long, for the whole family, a specific narrator — this service will help you find lots of suggestions.
To access NoveList, visit nopl.org. Have your library card and PIN handy and navigate to Online Branch in the menu and click on Online Research in the dropdown. The resources are listed alphabetically, or you can use the Books and Literature filter to locate NoveList more quickly.
If you need help getting started with this resource or with any of the other services the library provides, don’t hesitate to give us a call or stop into your nearest NOPL branch in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse.
The following events will take place at NOPL Cicero, located at 8686 Knowledge Lane in Cicero.
1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16
Teens in grades 7 to 12 who want to play trading card game such as Pokemon, YuGiOh and Magic can enjoy this program set up in collaboration with Syracuse-based TCGPlayer.
6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 18
Come in for a showing of the movie based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Angie Thomas. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. This movie is rated PG-13.
1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 19
An engaging, open-ended discussion about art. This program provides an inquiry-based approach to looking at and appreciating art. Light refreshments will be served.
Mar 15, 2019 0
Mar 15, 2019 0
Mar 14, 2019 0
Mar 14, 2019 0
Jan 07, 2010
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Mar 15, 2019
Mar 14, 2019