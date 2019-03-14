From the Salina Library: Turn on the charm

Submitted by Janet Richards

Adult Program Coordinator

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, join us for our Lucky Charms program at 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 15.

Learn about lucky charms, take part in a lucky charms scavenger hunt and make a fun craft to take home. This program is for ages 5-12.

Teen Minecraft

4:30 p.m. Monday, March 18

Are you a fan of Minecraft? Teens in grades 6-12 can come hang out and play on our server! Register in advance to reserve your seat.

Craft Café for Adults: Mini Painting

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19

Paint and have fun without wine! Everything you need to paint is supplied for free. Please register. Ages 18 and up.

One-on-One Technology Help Appointments

10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 19

Need tech help? Register for a one-on-one appointment for up to an hour.

To register for our programs, sign up through our website at salinalibrary.org, call us at 315-454-4524, or stop by and ask any of our friendly staff for assistance. The Salina Library is located at 100 Belmont St. in Mattydale.

