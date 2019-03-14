From the Salina Library: Turn on the charm

Mar 14, 2019 admin Library News, News, Point of View, Star Review
Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, join us for our Lucky Charms program at 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 15.
Learn about lucky charms, take part in a lucky charms scavenger hunt and make a fun craft to take home. This program is for ages 5-12.
4:30 p.m. Monday, March 18
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19
Paint and have fun without wine! Everything you need to paint is supplied for free. Please register. Ages 18 and up.
10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 19
Need tech help? Register for a one-on-one appointment for up to an hour.
To register for our programs, sign up through our website at salinalibrary.org, call us at 315-454-4524, or stop by and ask any of our friendly staff for assistance. The Salina Library is located at 100 Belmont St. in Mattydale.
Mar 14, 2019