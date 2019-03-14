 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

From the Salina Library: Turn on the charm

Mar 14, 2019 Library News, News, Point of View, Star Review

From the Salina Library: Turn on the charm

Submitted by Janet Richards

Adult Program Coordinator

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, join us for our Lucky Charms program at 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 15.

Learn about lucky charms, take part in a lucky charms scavenger hunt and make a fun craft to take home. This program is for ages 5-12.

Teen Minecraft

4:30 p.m. Monday, March 18

Are you a fan of Minecraft?  Teens in grades 6-12 can come hang out and play on our server! Register in advance to reserve your seat.

Craft Café for Adults: Mini Painting

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19

Paint and have fun without wine! Everything you need to paint is supplied for free. Please register. Ages 18 and up.

One-on-One Technology Help Appointments

10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 19

Need tech help? Register for a one-on-one appointment for up to an hour.

To register for our programs, sign up through our website at salinalibrary.org, call us at 315-454-4524, or stop by and ask any of our friendly staff for assistance. The Salina Library is located at 100 Belmont St. in Mattydale.

Comment on this Story

LETTER: I-81: ‘Grid plus’ concept should not preclude tunnel
Avatar

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling