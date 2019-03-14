Canton Woods Senior Center: Why Gloria is in love with Canton Woods

Gloria Love provides lively music before the PEACE lunch at Canton Woods. (Submitted photo)

By Ruth Troy

Director

Canton Woods is a dynamic senior center. It is the many diverse and interesting people that come together each day that make the center such a lively place! It is my pleasure to introduce you to one of these amazing people, Gloria Love. She lives just two minutes away from the center on Canton Street in the town of Van Buren.

When Gloria’s husband passed away, she relocated to Baldwinsville from Erie, Pennsylvania, to be close to her son and his family. The move and the loss of her spouse were significant, life-changing events and Gloria found them overwhelming.

Gloria’s son brought her into Canton Woods and shared that she was a retired music teacher and played the piano. Gloria taught private lessons until she retired at age 78! Now Gloria shares her talent with her fellow seniors playing all their favorite tunes before lunch three days each week, prompting many spontaneous singalongs! She also provides beautiful music at several special events throughout the year.

When asked what she gets from coming to the center and how the center adds to her life, Gloria’s response is friendships, beautiful friendships! She explains that coming to the center offers her stimulating activities and the center gives her life purpose. She enjoys entertaining people for a part of each day. They certainly enjoy her music. Gloria has been participating at Canton Woods for three years.

Gloria was not reluctant to come into the center for the first time. She does not like to stay home for more than one day at a time. When asked what she would be doing if Canton Woods were not available in our community, her response was, “Heaven forbid!” She added she would definitely seek out activity.

We hear that people often say they not ready or old enough to come to the Canton Woods. What would Gloria say to these people? “How old do you have to be to have fun?”

She added, “People need each other, they give to you, and you give to them.” Being with others helps, you don’t feel like you are alone when you may be going through a rough time.”

When you’re ready to have fun and enjoy new friendships, come on into Canton Woods we are looking forward to meeting you!

Upcoming programs

Rince Na Sonas School of Irish Dance brings the lively tradition of Irish step dance to Canton Woods at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15. You can tap and clap along to the festive music and dance! This performance will get you ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!

Canton Woods Book Club meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. The book club facilitator is Edwina Hay. This month the book is “Red Notice,” by Bill Browder. Start reading and join the lively discussion.

Canton Woods has an AARP Defensive Driving class scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16. Classes fill up quickly, so call soon to sign up!

Chef Barbara Moul returns to Canton Woods on Thursday, March 21, with her fun flair for food! Her topic is “Ham and Egg Recipes.” Chef Moul’s cooking demonstration is sponsored by Canton Woods Senior Activity Group. Make your reservation, space in limited!

Free Income Tax E-Filing at Canton Woods on Tuesday, March 19. This is an income tax preparation program for seniors 60 and over provided by B’ville Cares/IRS/New York state. This is a one day event from 9 a.m. to noon. You must sign up in advance. Call 315-638-4536 for more information and to make your appointment.

Get creative

It’s never too late to unearth your inner artist. Art group, led by retired B’ville art teacher Mike Conway, focuses on drawing and painting for beginner and intermediate students. The group next meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. Please bring your sketchbook and art supplies. New participants are welcome!

Join the Sharing Memories Writing Program at Canton Woods. This dynamic group comes together to share their memories and put them down on paper at 1 p.m. each Wednesday. Experience this engaging process under the guidance of Tina Trainham. Your memories will come alive!

Health and fitness

Instructor Yvonne Martin brings Kripalu “chair optional” yoga to Canton Woods. Kripalu yoga is a gentle mindful practice that emphasis compassionate self-acceptance, and awareness. Are you seeking relief from daily aches and pains? Yvonne will guide you through breathing exercises to de-stress, slow stretches to improve range of motion and meditation techniques to help sharpen mental focus. The class is 10:30 a.m. on Monday. There is a fee payable to the instructor.

Tai chi is held at Canton Woods at 8 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a fee payable to the instructor.

Active Older Americans Aerobics is held at 9:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a fee payable to the instructor.

Canton Woods offers a free falls prevention class at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. While our instructor is enjoying the warmth of sunny Florida, we will be bringing the instructor to you via a video program made just for Canton Woods.

Resources for seniors

Canton Woods will hose a free income tax e-filing workshop from 9 a.m. to noon. Tuesday, March 19. This is an income tax preparation program for seniors 60 and over provided by B’ville Cares/IRS/New York state. This is a one-day event. You must sign up in advance. Call 315-638-4536 for more information and to make your appointment.

HEAP (Home Energy Assistance Program) is federally funded and helps income-eligible individuals and families pay their heating bills. Canton Woods outreach workers and Neighborhood Advisors are ready to assist you to determine your eligibility for HEAP. If you are a senior 60 or older call Canton Woods to request assistance with the HEAP process.

National Grid Consumer Advocate will be available at Canton Woods at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9. The advocate can assist with any questions or concerns about your National Grid account.

Canton Woods has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe, environmentally friendly way to dispose of medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Weather-related closings

The winter season is here, and we need to remind everyone of weather-related closing policies:

• Canton Woods is closed only when the village of Baldwinsville is closed.

• There is no PEACE Senior Lunch when the Syracuse schools are closed.

Always use your own best judgment when considering winter weather and safety.

Senior nutrition

March is National Nutrition Month. The Onondaga County Office for Aging is hosting a Nutrition and Health Expo for Seniors from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 23. The Expo is at the CNY Regional Market “F” Shed, located at 2100 Park St. in Syracuse. The event will include community resources, health screenings, exercise classes, healthy cooking demos, massages, and a light breakfast.

Canton Woods is a Food $en$e location. Food $en$e is a monthly food buying co-op for anyone who wants to stretch their grocery dollars. You may use your SNAP benefit to purchase Food $en$e. The Food $en$e package is $20.50. The March order deadline is 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 18. For more details, call the center at 315-638-4536.

Speaking of nutrition, Canton Woods is a PEACE senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Join us for a delicious, nutritious balanced meal. Make your reservation by calling 315-638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. Suggested donation is $3. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Friday March 22, the menu includes tangy crab salad sandwich on croissant, hearty minestrone soup, and chocolate cream pie. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more or to register for programs, call 315-638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

