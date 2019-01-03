Library Focus: Ringing in the new year @ BPL

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

BPL has several different programs to help you ring in the New Year, keep those resolutions or just have fun!

Call 315-635-5631 to register for programs.

Gentle morning tai chi

10 a.m. Saturdays; registration recommended

Through Feb. 9, Ann Pia will lead tai chi chi’h, a moving meditation that cultivates health, serenity and longevity. People who attend come out of these classes feeling calmer and happier both physically and mentally.

Re-Gifter Swap

Noon Saturday, Jan. 5

Got holiday gifts you can live without? Bring them to our Re-Gifter Swap and see what treasures other people brought. Refreshments and laughter will be served. New, unused items only, please.

Here’s to a Healthy 2019: Health & Fitness Info

1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9; registration required

This can be the year you commit to a healthier lifestyle. Nancy will be featuring websites and apps designed for good nutrition, fitness and general well-being.

Conversational English

5 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 10 and 24

This is a new class! Join Diane and Nancy as they lead BPL’s Conversational English class for anyone who needs to practice their English in a relaxed atmosphere. We’ll converse and play games and have fun while we’re learning!

