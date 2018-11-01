From the Liverpool Public Library: Meet local authors — or become one yourself

(CreateHER Stock)

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

Writers and those who love them should mark off the days of Nov. 3 and 4 as a special weekend at the Liverpool Public Library.

Casey Rose Frank will host the “National Novel Writing Month Kickoff” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, in the Carman Community Room. Busy hopeful novelists can use the time to ask the Syracuse Region Liaison for what’s become known around the nation as NaNoWriMo questions about the organization and program, as well as receive tips about the best ways to reach 50,000 words by the last tick of the clock on Friday, Nov. 30.

Community Writers and a musician will gather in the CCR from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 4, for “Local Author and Musician Meet and Greet.” They’ll be ready to talk about their craft as well as bring copies of their work for purchase and signing.

At a recent session of the monthly “Writers Ring” session at the LPL, Frank met with a handful of community members who were pondering signing up for NaNoWriMo for the first time.

She told all that yes, it seems like a mountain to climb, but if one thinks of the task as sitting at the keyboard to accomplish writing 1,667 words each day, it seems less daunting. Frank, who writes the column covering libraries for syracuse.com and The Post-Standard, has succeeded in NaNoWriMo a half-dozen times.

She said the magic phrase to get started on cracking the fear barrier of storytelling is “What if?” Frank told the members of the group to take a familiar situation and think what could happen if a singular element were changed. She added that list-making also helps the process of deciding what to write.

Frank told the aspiring NaNoWriMo members to “lock up your inner edition at midnight Oct. 31. Find what works for you and don’t compare yourself with others.”

The organization’s website has more advice and places to find find like-minded writers.

The LPL with be a Come Write In location during November, where NaNoWriMo members are welcome to visit to feel comfortable working.

The authors and musician event will feature writers of fiction and non-fiction children, teen and adult books as well as singer, songwriter and musician Missy Sieling.

Authors expected to discuss their work are Rick Allen, Stan Wilczek, LeaAnn Fuller, Sue Rubin, Milt Franson, Ron Bagliere, Khum Jung, Regina Edwards-Drumm, TE Bradford, Nicki Greenwood, Shari Pratt, Eric Norton, Scott Varengo and Kassandra Kelsey.

