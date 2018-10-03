CAVAC CORNER: Volunteer Spotlight – Paul Manion

Paul Manion

“Our job is to be caretakers in paradise.” So says Paul Manion, volunteer ambulance driver for the Cazenovia Area Ambulance Corporation (CAVAC).

Manion, a retired SUNY ESF forestry pathology professor and textbook author, has lived in Cazenovia for 50 years. He grew up in Minnesota and lived for a year in East Syracuse before moving to Cazenovia in a house that he built himself.

A lover of woodworking, Manion runs his own sawmill at his home and provides character wood for Cazenovia Cut Block and other local building projects. He cut the boards for the ship at Chittenango Landing and has contributed to many community projects including Dave Harper projects located at Stone Quarry Art Park, Boy Scout Eagle Projects in Cazenovia and Belmont, MA, and the Willow Windy Playscape at the Cazenovia Children’s House. Manion also built all his own furniture for his home and continues to make and sell benches.

In 2002, the year he retired, Manion’s friends and neighbors, Bob Vanderpool and Walt Norris, were drivers for CAVAC and encouraged him to give it a try. He’s been driving ever since. When Manion started driving, at the old CAVAC “Carpenter’s Barn” building (what now houses the Cazenovia Rowing Club), he worked two shifts per week.

“I was scared of making a mistake.” Manion said. “So I signed up for an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) class.” He continued volunteering as an EMT until CAVAC started hiring full-time paramedics.

His most memorable call was when he had to provide CPR to a patient. Manion also was CAVAC’s coordinator of driver training for 10 years and has personally trained many of the current drivers. He believes that training drivers was similar in many ways to his professional teaching career.

Manion has been impressed with CAVAC’s volunteers and professionals. “There are so many different situations. Each one is different. Many (paramedics) have worked in inner cities and have seen a lot.” Manion also admires the way the paramedics work and talk with patients. “Sometimes they have to convince them to go to the hospital.” Manion likes how many of the paramedics can have some fun, even in crazy situations.

Currently Manion works 1-2 six-hour shifts per week. He also occasionally comes in to do backup shifts. When asked what makes for a successful CAVAC driver Manion replied “confidence”. He noted that “people relax because you come to help.”

He encourages people to “Give it a try. If it fits you, fine. People have to figure it out for themselves.” Manion says he will continue to drive for CAVAC as long as he can and help others to “become a member of the crew of caretakers in paradise.”

CAVAC will hold an Open House Sunday, October 7th from 2-5pm at 106 Nelson St in Cazenovia (across from McDonald’s). Chat with current members, tour the CAVAC building and the ambulances, participate in activities for the kids put on by our Student Corps, and get a free blood pressure screening.

For more information about volunteer opportunities with CAVAC, contact Cindy Underriner at 655-0300.

