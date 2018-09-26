Library focus: There’s something for everyone @ BPL

Sep 26, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Library News, Point of View
Community Outreach/Public Relations
It’s a busy week at Baldwinsville Public Library with programming for all ages.
2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27
In this class, Bob will introduce you to a variety of strategies for helping to prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s and senior dementia. We’ll discuss how studies of neuroplasticity have found that the brain is very much like a muscle, in that you can improve your mental function through mental exercises. We’ll also discuss the discovery of the brain’s Glymphatic system, and how strategies for improving your sleeping habits may also help to prevent future cognitive decline. Registration is recommended.
3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27
A new BPL event: Learn and play trading card games like Pokemon, Magic: The Gathering, and Yu-Gi-Oh. This program is for teens, ‘tweens and their families. We’ll be meeting from 3 to 5 p.m. once a month, so mark your calendar: Sept. 27, Oct. 26, Nov. 30 and Dec. 28.
6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27
Monthly meeting of the BPL chess club. All who are interested in playing chess are welcome to attend. All skill levels are invited to play.
All day beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28
A one-day opportunity drop books off that will be donated to the Onondaga County Correctional System for distribution.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
Sep 26, 2018 0
Sep 26, 2018 0
Sep 26, 2018 0
Sep 26, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Sep 26, 2018
Sep 26, 2018
Sep 26, 2018
Sep 26, 2018