Library focus: There’s something for everyone @ BPL

By Nancy Howe

Community Outreach/Public Relations

It’s a busy week at Baldwinsville Public Library with programming for all ages.

Senior Health Information Series: You C.A.N. Have Better Brain Health

2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27

In this class, Bob will introduce you to a variety of strategies for helping to prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s and senior dementia. We’ll discuss how studies of neuroplasticity have found that the brain is very much like a muscle, in that you can improve your mental function through mental exercises. We’ll also discuss the discovery of the brain’s Glymphatic system, and how strategies for improving your sleeping habits may also help to prevent future cognitive decline. Registration is recommended.

Trading Card Games

3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27

A new BPL event: Learn and play trading card games like Pokemon, Magic: The Gathering, and Yu-Gi-Oh. This program is for teens, ‘tweens and their families. We’ll be meeting from 3 to 5 p.m. once a month, so mark your calendar: Sept. 27, Oct. 26, Nov. 30 and Dec. 28.

BPL Chess Club

6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27

Monthly meeting of the BPL chess club. All who are interested in playing chess are welcome to attend. All skill levels are invited to play.

Banned Book-A-Thon

All day beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28

A one-day opportunity drop books off that will be donated to the Onondaga County Correctional System for distribution.

