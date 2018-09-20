From the State Senate: Invitation to my 14th and final Senior Fair

New York State senator John A. DeFrancisco speaks at the grand opening of the Community Library of DeWitt and Jamesville. (File photo, 2017: Hayleigh Gowans)

By John A. DeFrancisco

50th State Senate District

As you probably are aware, I will be retiring from the State Senate at the end of the year, so it’s bitter sweet to announce that I will be holding my 14th and final Senior Fair this month.

This annual event is free to Central New York senior citizens, and their caregivers, and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25 in the Horticulture Building at the New York State Fairgrounds.

During the event, senior citizens will have the opportunity to speak directly with state and local representatives and service providers about various issues including healthcare, long-term care, transportation, recreation, housing and the like. In addition, healthcare professionals will be on hand to provide free screenings concerning blood pressure, hearing and more. Seniors may also enjoy some light refreshments, live musical entertainment and fun door prizes.

As your state senator, it has been my great pleasure to hold this annual Senior Fair over the past 14 years with the mission of helping seniors find the important resources they need to enrich their lives. I expect this year’s Senior Fair to be the largest one yet, with more than 100 exhibitors, all under one roof.

So mark your calendars for my final Senior Fair to be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at the State Fairgrounds. For more information, please feel free to call my district office at (315) 428-7632 or visit defrancisco.nysenate.gov. I hope to see you there!

