 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

From the State Senate: Invitation to my 14th and final Senior Fair

Sep 20, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, Point of View, Seniors

From the State Senate: Invitation to my 14th and final Senior Fair

New York State senator John A. DeFrancisco speaks at the grand opening of the Community Library of DeWitt and Jamesville. (File photo, 2017: Hayleigh Gowans)

By John A. DeFrancisco

50th State Senate District

As you probably are aware, I will be retiring from the State Senate at the end of the year, so it’s bitter sweet to announce that I will be holding my 14th and final Senior Fair this month.

This annual event is free to Central New York senior citizens, and their caregivers, and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25 in the Horticulture Building at the New York State Fairgrounds.

During the event, senior citizens will have the opportunity to speak directly with state and local representatives and service providers about various issues including healthcare, long-term care, transportation, recreation, housing and the like. In addition, healthcare professionals will be on hand to provide free screenings concerning blood pressure, hearing and more. Seniors may also enjoy some light refreshments, live musical entertainment and fun door prizes.  

As your state senator, it has been my great pleasure to hold this annual Senior Fair over the past 14 years with the mission of helping seniors find the important resources they need to enrich their lives. I expect this year’s Senior Fair to be the largest one yet, with more than 100 exhibitors, all under one roof.

So mark your calendars for my final Senior Fair to be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at the State Fairgrounds. For more information, please feel free to call my district office at (315) 428-7632 or visit defrancisco.nysenate.gov. I hope to see you there!

Comment on this Story

Syracuse Airport experiences ‘record growth,’ renovated terminal opens Nov. 1
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill