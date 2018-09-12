Library focus: Celebrate Banned Books Week Sept. 23 to 29

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

Books are continually being challenged and banned throughout the world. How does this happen? A challenge is an attempt to restrict or remove materials, based on objections of one person or a group. Banning occurs if the challenge is successful and materials are removed. Banned Books Week celebrates that in a majority of cases, challenged books have remained available. This happens thanks to the efforts of everyone who stands up and speaks out for the freedom to read.

Join Baldwinsville Public Library staff as we commemorate Banned Books Week with these events:

Pen to Paper: A Letter Writing Campaign

During Banned Books Week, BPL will provide examples of letters and emails that can be sent to elected officials that address all forms of censorship and access to information. Electronic and mail addresses will be provided.

‘Fahrenheit 451’

6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24

Watch the movie adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s 1953 novel. Following the movie, there will be a discussion of themes in the movie, especially the banning of books and other creative content.

Read Out Loud

Noon Tuesday, Sept. 25

Bring lunch and listen to excerpts from Banned Books or read one to the group! Choose either a short section of a longer work, or read a short story. There are also children’s picture books that have been banned or challenged. Bring a banned book or choose one from our collection. Lists of banned books are available at BPL and on our website. Beverages will be provided.

Censorship & Net Neutrality Discussion

Noon Wednesday, Sept. 26

We’ll discuss techie terms such as “net neutrality” and concepts such as “online privacy” and how these concepts apply to all of us.

Banned Book-A-Thon

Beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28

A one-day opportunity to drop books off that will be donated to charitable causes.

