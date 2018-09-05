Canton Woods: Senior centers are ‘Building Momentum’ this September

This 1957 Chevy Bel Air owned by Steve and Ann DeShane of Elbridge won the Fan Favorite Award at the 2017 Canton Woods Senior Center car show.

By Ruth Troy

Director

September is National Senior Center Month! The theme for 2018 is Senior Centers: Building Momentum!

Canton Woods 40th Anniversary Celebration Canton Woods Senior Center celebrates 40 fabulous years enriching the lives of seniors in the Baldwinsville community! We invite you to be our guest at this festive milestone event from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday Sept 28. Music by Jerry Cali; light refreshments will be served. Please RSVP by Sept. 14 (315) 638-4536.

Walk for the Woods 2018! In September we look forward to Walk for the Woods 2018! This is a major fundraising event for Canton Woods and a wellness event. This year’s walk is Saturday Sept. 15. Support your center and join us for a morning of fun and fitness! If you are not able to join us the day of the walk, you may make a donation to Walk for the Woods 2018! Just drop off your check payable to Canton Woods Senior Center or mail to the Center at 76 Canton St., Baldwinsville, New York 13027. Thank you for supporting Canton Woods! If you would like to join The Walk for the Woods 2018! Walk registration forms are available at the center or on the village of Baldwinsville’s website.

Summer entertainment

Ronda Helene brings her vintage country style to Canton Woods at 3 p.m. Thursday Sept. 6. Stay for dinner available for purchase from Lady Bug Lunch Box Food Truck following the concert.

Rain Date Raffle Event The rain washed out Canton Woods Car Show, but did not dampen our enthusiasm. Canton Woods is conducting a raffle event. Thanks to local merchants we have many wonderful raffle items. Ticket sales continue through 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6. Try your luck and get in on the fun!

Activities and enrichment

Art Group meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18. This group is facilitated by retired B’ville art teacher Mike Conway. The group welcomes beginner and intermediate students and focuses on drawing and painting. Please bring your sketchbook and art supplies.

Roger Dahlin will present on the Meuse-Argonne Offensive at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7. Roger’s Dahlin’s father, Carl Dahlin, served with the 77th Division as a machine gunner and was wounded in the Argonne Forest on Oct. 5, 1918. The presentation will include Carl Dahlin’s hand written diary, and period photos, as well as a discussion of Robert H. Ferrell’s book, “America’s Deadliest Battle.”

Canton Woods Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18. The book for this month is “Grandma Gatewood’s Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail,” by Ben Montgomery. Get reading and join the lively discussion.

Join the Sharing Memories Writing Program at Canton Woods! The program is held at 1 p.m. every Wednesday. This is a dynamic group who come to together to share their memories and put them down on paper. Experience this engaging process under the guidance of Tina Trainham. Your memories will come alive!

Senior wellness

Chair massage returns to Canton Woods! A licensed massage therapist will be available from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 12 and 26. The fee is payable to the therapist. Call (315) 638-4536, for more information and to sign up in advance to reserve a time slot.

Kripalu “Chair Optional” Yoga is taught by Yvonne Martin. Kripalu yoga is a soothing, mindful practice that emphasizes compassionate self-acceptance, and is adaptable to every person and everybody. If you are new to yoga and not sure if a mat or a chair is right for you, this is an ideal setting to come find out that works best for you.

Free trial class 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 10. Six-week series Mondays, Sept. 17 to Oct. 29; the fee is $60 for the session. Register at the front desk by Sept. 10 and pay early bird price of $50!

Tai Chi is held at Canton Woods at 8 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a small fee for this class; speak to the instructor.

Active Older Americans Aerobics taught by a Y instructor. The class is at 9:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a fee, payable to the instructor. The class resumes on Sept. 11.

Falls Prevention Class at Canton Woods. This is a free class taught by a licensed physical therapist. The class is held at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Class will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 11.

Arm Chair Aerobics takes place at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. This is led by a volunteer.

If you plan to attend any of these classes, call the center to let us know at (315) 638-4536.

Also at Canton Woods

HIICAP (Health Insurance Information Counseling Assistance Program) offers free and unbiased information and assistance. This program is brought to you from the Onondaga County Office for Aging. If you would like to connect with a HIICAP representative, they will be available on Monday, Sept. 10, or call (315) 638- 4536.

National Grid Consumer Advocate will be available at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Canton Woods. If you have questions Mary Beth can help!

AARP Defensive Driving The next class with available space is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18. Classes fill up quickly. Call Canton Woods for future dates, and to sign up (315) 638-4536.

Canton Woods has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe environmentally friendly way to dispose of your unused medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Senior nutrition

You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site at noon on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Wednesday, Sept. 12, the menu includes sliced turkey on whole wheat Kaiser, served with roasted red pepper spread, potato medley, California blend vegetables and tapioca pudding. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story