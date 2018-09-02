NOPL news: Library taking donations for annual Harvest Book & Bake Sale

By Michelle Metcalf

Community Information Librarian

The Friends of the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) at Cicero are accepting donations of gently used books, CDs and DVDs for their upcoming Harvest Book Sale, which is being held one day only from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15 at NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

Donations may include both paperback and hard cover fiction and non-fiction, children’s books, CDs, DVDs and audiobooks. Materials should be in good condition. Magazines, VHS, textbooks and encyclopedias cannot be accepted. Small amounts of materials may be dropped off during regular library hours. Those with larger donations are asked to contact the library by calling (315) 699-2032 to make arrangements to drop the items off.

The sale itself will include thousands of gently used fiction and non-fiction books, children’s books, DVDs, CDs and more will be available for purchase. Prices range from $0.50 to $2, depending on the type of item. At 1:30 p.m. a bag sale begins and for a flat fee of $2 the Friends will provide you with a bag that you can fill. An assortment of homemade baked goods will also be available for purchase.

The book sale is hosted by the Friends of NOPL Cicero, a group of volunteers that formed to support the library. They are also involved in other fundraising efforts, and they often lend a hand during special library programs. If you are interested in joining them, the Friends will have information available during the book sale about becoming a member, or you can learn more by visiting nopl.org and then looking under Support Us > Friends of NOPL in the dropdown menu.

