NOPL news: Abracadabra! A DIY magic workshop

Community Information Librarian
The Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) at Cicero is hosting a Magic Workshop for adults and teens from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22.
Central New York magician Ron Cain will share some of the tricks of his trade, showing participants how to perform illusions with playing cards and ordinary objects like coins, rope and paper.
In addition to being fun, Cain believes magic can come in handy in many social and work situations. “Educators, health professionals, caregivers and people working in sales or service jobs can benefit from knowing a few tricks,” he said. “A little magic can go a long way toward smoothing relationships or soothing folks in distress.”
A Camillus resident and Syracuse University graduate, Cain has appeared on the children’s program “Saturday Showboat” and the nationally televised “Pappyland.” Cain also regularly teaches enrichment classes at Onondaga Community College and Onondaga-Cortland-Madison BOCES.
Participants are asked to bring their own deck of cards, but all other materials will be provided.
This event is free to attend, but space is limited so registration is required. Visit nopl.org/events or call (315) 699-2032 to register.
