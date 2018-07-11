 

NOPL news: Critically acclaimed novelist to host writing workshops July 18

By Michelle Metcalf

Community Information Librarian

Author Dana Spiotta will lead two writing workshops at the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) at Cicero on Wednesday, July 18. The hour-and-a-half-long workshops — one for adults and one for teens — will begin at 12:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. respectively.

Workshop participants are invited to start a new project or bring an existing one. Spiotta will help you develop your character and show you how to start writing while envisioning the story from a character’s perspective.

Spiotta is well-equipped to provide instruction and advice about story elements and writing style.  The author has written a number of critically-acclaimed novels. The first, “Lightening Field,” debuted in 2001 and was a New York Times Notable Book. Three more novels have since followed: “Eat the Document” (2006), a finalist for the National Book Award; “Stone Arabia” (2011), a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award; and “Innocents and Others” (2016), winner of the St. Francis College Literary Prize and a finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize. Spiotta currently lives in Syracuse and is an instructor in the Master of Fine Arts program at Syracuse University.

Whether you are an aspiring author, have an idea for a book, or are simply interested in writing as a form of creative expression, you are invited to attend this special workshop.

NOPL Cicero Library is located at 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero. For more information about this event or other programs at the library, call (315) 699-2032 or visit nopl.org.

