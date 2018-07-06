NOPL news: A fine idea: No late fines for children and teens

Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)

By Michelle Metcalf

Community Information Librarian

One of the core values of the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is to help turn children into life-long readers. That’s why in early 2015, NOPL’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to eliminate overdue fines on materials for children and teens. The first library in the county to do so, it has since been joined by other local libraries who have enacted similar policies.

What materials are fine-free? All children and teen items owned by NOPL are exempt from overdue fines when they are checked out at one of the NOPL branches in Brewerton, Cicero or North Syracuse. This includes books, audiobooks, CDs and DVDs. Overdue notices will still go out, and lost or damaged item charges still apply to all library items.

Adult items and video games are not covered by this policy, and overdue fines will apply to these items even if they are borrowed by a child or teen.

With children and teen materials accounting for approximately 40 percent of all items checked out at NOPL, the library’s youngest patrons have greatly benefited from this policy. But they are not the only ones. Parents, teachers and others who borrow children and teen items have also been helped by the elimination of late fees on children and teen items.

When there are children involved life can be especially hectic, and this is the library’s way of helping — especially now as the busy summer reading season gets underway.

For more information about borrowing items, checkout periods, getting a library card and more, visit nopl.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story