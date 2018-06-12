THE FFL BUZZ: Regents season is here

By The FFL Buzz Team

Fayetteville Free Library

Regents season is here! In preparation for the New York State exams, the FFL has been offering regents review courses in seven unique subjects, just prior to the June 5 to 22 exam dates. Each of the three part series covers all aspects of the specific regents exam subject and are taught by teachers with years of experience on the subject.

Because of the high demand of these classes, the FFL is looking for additional opportunities to fulfill the students’ instructional needs. Over the course of the review classes, the FFL used this opportunity to survey the teens and received hundreds of responses.

In response to the high demand of SAT and ACT, the FFL will be offerings these types of review classes in addition to the Regents reviews. In addition to the class offerings, the FFL offers helpful materials for last minute studying both in book and e-book form.

Learning Express Library is also available online with your library card barcode number. It contains practice tests, tutorials, and e-books that can help high school students improve skills in math, English Language Arts, science, social studies, and logic and reasoning.

Throughout the year, the FFL provides resources and programs for students that further enhance their learning experience. The FFL is a terrific source for students and educators alike, whether it be textbooks, digital resources and programs.

For more information, visit the Fayetteville Free Library in person at 300 Orchard St. or online at FFLIB.org.

The FFL Buzz will be back next week!

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story