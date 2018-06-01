 

NOPL news: Book Sale coming up at NOPL Brewerton

Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)

By Michelle Metcalf

Community Information Librarian

Looking for the perfect summer vacation read? Seeking your next favorite novel? Want to add a new cookbook or two to your collection?

The Friends of the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) at Brewerton are holding their Annual Book Sale at the library on June 7 to 9. The doors open from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 7 for a presale with a $5 entrance fee. The sale continues from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 8, and it concludes with an all-day bag sale from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 9. Bags are provided and can be filled for $5.

Thousands of new and gently used items will be available for purchase. Choose from adult, young adult and children’s fiction, as well as a wide variety of nonfiction titles. DVDs, CDs and audiobooks will also be available. All items are priced at $2 or less.

Where do all these items come from? The majority are generous donations, which will continue to be collected through June 6. Small amounts of materials may be dropped off during regular library hours. Donations should be in good condition; magazines, VHS, textbooks and encyclopedias are not accepted.

The book sale is a fundraiser for the Friends of NOPL at Brewerton, a volunteer group that supports library programs and services for children and adults.

NOPL Brewerton is located at 5440 Bennett St., Brewerton. For more information about the library or to get directions, visit nopl.org/brewerton or call (315) 676-7484.

