NOPL news: Families should read 1,000 books by kindergarten

Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)

By Michelle Metcalf

Community Information Librarian

Can you read 1,000 books with your child before they enter kindergarten?

To encourage parents to start reading to children early and often, the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) launched a program called 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten about a year ago.

During that time, 87 children have signed up for the program, and more than 12,000 books have been read! One child has completed the challenge, reading 1,000 books in less than a year, and eight more have reached the 500-book milestone.

The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is available to all families with children who have not yet entered kindergarten. It may seem like a big goal, but every book counts. Even if your child wants to hear the same book again and again, you can count it each time. You can also count the books your child actively listens to during library story times, in daycare or preschool, or with a friend or family member.

Rewards are given to children who track their progress and reach certain milestones.

Research shows that the most reliable predictor of school success is being read to during early childhood. Reading to children from an early age can help close the vocabulary gap and prepare children to enter kindergarten with the skills they need to succeed. Most importantly, sharing books with children promotes a lifelong love of books and reading.

You can sign up for the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at your nearest NOPL location or by visiting our website at nopl.org/1000bbk. There you will find a welcome letter, printable tracking sheets, information about rewards, and links to websites with free e-books and e-audiobooks for kids.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story