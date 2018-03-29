From the Liverpool Public Library: Skype with author Gabrielle Zevin

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

When Gabrielle Zevin went on tour to mix with the world after last year’s release of her latest novel, “Young Jane Young,” here’s what the writer reported about the coming experience on her website:

“I’ll talk. You’ll ask questions. You’ll talk. I’ll ask questions. It’ll be great.”

New York City native Zevin will bring that attitude by Skype for a connection with patrons in the Liverpool Public Library’s Carman Community Room from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, April 2. It’s part of the celebration of this year’s CNY Reads event centered around Zevin’s popular novel “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry.”

Here’s how CNY Reads describes Zevin’s 2013 novel, chosen as the book the organization wants everybody in the community to pick up and for from cover to cover.

“A.J. Fikry, the irascible owner of Island Books, has recently endured some tough years: His wife has died, his bookstore is experiencing the worst sales in its history, and his prized possession — a rare edition of Poe poems — has been stolen. Over time, he has given up on people, and even the books in his store, instead of offering solace, are yet another reminder of a world that is changing too rapidly. Then a most unexpected occurrence gives him the chance to make his life over and see things anew.”

The novel was a New York Times Best Seller and was translated into 32 languages.

Zevin will gladly talk about her other novels, too: adult books “Margarettown” and “The Hole We’re In” that came before Fikry and “Young Jane Young,” and Young Adult books “Elsewhere,” “Memoirs of a Teenage Amnesiac,” and the Anya Balanchine series of “All These Things I’ve Done,” “Because It Is In My Blood” and “In the Age of Blood and Chocolate.”

Zevin is a graduate of Harvard who’s written screenplays as well. Everybody should have plenty to talk about on the Skype connections.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story